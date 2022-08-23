DJB VC Saurabh Bhardwaj orders complaint against water meter readers, private companies

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman (VC) Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday ordered the filing of FIRs against water meter readers and private companies indulging in corrupt practices and erroneous water meter readings.

According to a press statement, he directed DJB officials to eradicate challenges related to water meter reading and erroneous water bills in a time-bound manner.

He further instructed officials to expedite the process for the implementation of key performance indicators (KPI) and rewarding or punishing officers as per performance in the Revenue Department.

Bhardwaj was chairing a meeting with senior officials of DJB on Monday to discuss several important issues related to water meter reading, billing, smart metering, citizens' complaints and grievance redressal.

The DJB Chairman was moved by some complaints from the residents that pointed to the erroneous water reading and corruption by the water readers in some areas of Delhi. He immediately took note of the matter and directed the senior officials to formulate a mechanism to immediately stop this practice.

The Vice Chairman said that DJB officials will have to create a process under which each meter reader's work will be assessed by the meter inspector at the first level and thereafter by the Zonal Revenue Officer for cross verification. In case of delinquency found on the part of the water meter reader, the DJB will now file an FIR against the meter reader and the private company which is responsible for a meter reading.

Saurabh Bhardwaj directed that every water reader will now have to submit the proof of water reading with Delhi Jal Board in the form of photographs of the meter reading that will then be cross-checked. He said ''Water is a basic right of everyone irrespective of one's status in life. The Delhi Government and the Delhi Jal Board are committed to the welfare of the poorest of the poor. There are reports where private meter readers have been demanding money to manipulate meter readings.''

''This will not be tolerated. Any problem created to the residents through erroneous water meter reading will not be tolerated and the guilty must not go unpunished." The senior officials were asked to eradicate all problems that a common man faces with the water meter readings and water bills.'' He added.

The Vice Chairman also said that in case of any corruption, the concerned officials will face strict action. Pooja Jain also advised Saurabh Bhardwaj that the department should also formulate ways to reward the performing ZROs, meter inspectors and water readers. Those who are underperforming will be given show cause notices. Bhardwaj accepted the advice of the Member (Finance) and directed officials to take necessary action.

( With inputs from ANI )

