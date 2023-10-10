Do not encroach on properties of displaced people, Manipur govt tells people citing SC order

Imphal, Oct 10 Citing the Supreme Court’s order, the Manipur government on Tuesday asked people not to encroach the properties of those who had fled because of the ethnic violence since May 3 in the state, as this could aggravate the law and order situation.

Amid the five-month long ethnic strife in Manipur, approximately 70,000 men, women and children belonging to Meitei, Kuki-Zo, and other communities have been displaced and are now sheltered in 350 camps set up in schools, government buildings, and auditoriums in Manipur while several thousand sought refuge in the neighbouring states including Mizoram.

Commissioner, Home, T. Ranjit Singh in an order said that the Supreme Court after a Special Leave Petition (Civil) on September 25 asked the state to protect the religious buildings from encroachment and the buildings be protected from damage or destruction.

"The Government of Manipur should ensure the protection of the properties of the displaced persons as well as the properties which have been destroyed or burnt in the violence and prevent their encroachment. In case any property has been encroached, the encroachers are directed to forthwith remove their encroachment, failing which the person concerned would be liable for contempt of court for non-compliance of the orders of the Supreme Court of India," the government order said quoting the apex court direction.

Singh, in his order, said that respective Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of all districts have been advised suitably to take action to implement the directions of the Supreme Court.

"No individual or organisations without any exception shall violate the orders passed by the Supreme Court under any circumstances. Anybody found violating the same shall be booked under relevant provision of law of the land for the time being in force and shall be liable for contempt of the Supreme Court," the order said.

It said that the state government also appeals to all concerned including public functionaries to comply with the court's orders to avoid any contempt proceedings.

Recently, there were some incidents reported in different districts that some people have tried to encroach properties and market places of displaced people to other communities. However, with the intervention of the security forces, the attempts were foiled.

