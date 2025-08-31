Doctors' group in Bengal seeks Mamata Banerjee's intervention against police action on doctors protesting RG Kar incident

Kolkata, Aug 31 The Joint Platform of Doctors in West Bengal have written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking her intervention regarding police action against doctors and common citizens over protests regarding the RG Kar rape and murder incident which took place last year.

The doctors forum said that the police action was aimed at intimidating those who stood up for justice.

"On behalf of the Joint Platform of Doctors in West Bengal, we are writing to you (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) to express our grave concern and strongest protest against the continuous and undemocratic harassment of medical professionals and common citizens by the Kolkata Police. These actions are a direct violation of our fundamental democratic rights and are a clear attempt to intimidate and victimise those who have stood up for justice," said the letter dated August 30.

The decision from the doctors forum came days after the Kolkata Police summoned two doctors, who were at the forefront following the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, for their involvement in protest movements last year.

Summons were sent to doctors Manas Gumta and Subarna Goswami in connection with one case, registered last year at Bowbazar police station.

While Gumta has been asked to appear before the officers of the Bowbazar police station on September 3, Goswami has been asked to appear on September 2.

Both the doctors were active in leading protest movements against the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government last year.

Manas Gumta, a former general secretary of the West Bengal Association of Health Service Doctors, said the move reflects the vindictiveness of the state administration.

It was also mentioned in the summon that the doctor will liable for legal action if he fails to appear before the police officers.

Taking a strong stand against the police action, the doctors forum also said, "This targeted and systematic harassment is a blatant misuse of state power to repress the medical community and the general public. The medical professionals of West Bengal will not stand by silently while our colleagues and fellow citizens are being victimised for upholding democratic values."

The letter also said, "We urge you (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) to intervene immediately to put an end to these autocratic steps. We demand the immediate withdrawal of these unjust police summons and that the dignity and rights of medical professionals and all citizens in our state be upheld."

On August 9 last year, the body of a post-graduate trainee doctor was recovered from the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The incident had sent shockwaves across the country and beyond, resulting in widespread sustained protest movements by doctors, common man and even women members of households.

Demanding a fair investigation and justice, members of various organisations, including Medical Service Centre, service doctors affiliated to All India Democratic Students' Organisation, West Bengal Doctors' Forum and Association of Health Service Doctors, held multiple protest movements.

Later, West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors also joined the movement.

