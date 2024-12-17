Dog Attack in Hapur: Pitbull Brutally Attacks Kid Playing In Residential Society; Disturbing Video Surfaces (Watch)

In a deeply disturbing incident from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, a video has emerged online showing a Pitbull attacking a child playing outside his home in a residential area. The footage captures the dog knocking the child down and biting him aggressively. A woman who witnessed the attack rushed to help but struggled to free the child due to the dog’s powerful grip. Moments later, more people arrived and managed to rescue the child. The video shows the injured child limping after the ordeal.

The dog menace continues

This is a PitBull attack in Hapur in UP! So freaking scary. Why on earth are pit bulls still being allowed to be kept as pets

Aren’t they banned?#DOGS#pitbullpic.twitter.com/ROw0qjjHpc — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) December 16, 2024

The viral clip, initially shared by @snehamordani on X (formerly Twitter), has reignited concerns over keeping aggressive dog breeds as pets in India. In her post, the user questioned, “Why on earth are Pitbulls still being allowed to be kept as pets? Aren’t they banned?”

In 2023, the Indian government took measures to curb rising incidents of dog attacks, especially involving children and elderly individuals, some of which had fatal outcomes. The Centre imposed a ban on the import, sale, and breeding of 23 “ferocious” dog breeds, citing them as a “threat to human life.” The banned breeds include Pitbulls, Rottweilers, Terriers, Wolf Dogs, Russian Shepherds, Mastiffs, and their mixed or crossbreeds.