Dog Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Stray Dog Goes on Biting Spree In Gorakhpur Injures 17; Shocking Video Surface

A notorious street dog in UP's Gorakhpur went on a biting spree and attacked 17 people, including women and children, within an hour.CCTV footage captured the brutal assault on a 22-year-old student, Ashish Yadav, who was outside his home talking on the phone at around 9:45 pm. The dog launched its attack swiftly, leaving Yadav with no choice but to defend himself with kicks and punches. Despite his efforts, the dog severely injured Yadav, biting his face and causing bleeding from his mouth, eyes, and lips.

The dog then attacked a woman standing at her gate, biting her legs and knees and necessitating immediate medical attention and stitches. It also targeted two girls who were playing outside their home. In total, within an hour, the dog attacked 17 people.

According to NDTV, when Yadav's father brought him to a local government hospital, the facility lacked the necessary medical treatment. Local residents had previously reported such dog attacks to the municipal corporation, but no action had been taken.

Gorakhpur's Additional Municipal Commissioner, Durgesh Mishra, however, claimed he had not received any reports of these incidents. He mentioned that regular campaigns are conducted for the sterilization of stray dogs, an Animal Birth Control Center is under construction, and efforts are made to promote vaccination for pet dogs.