Domestic aide dies at residence of Bengal’s education Secy, body sent for autopsy

Kolkata, Aug 17 The body of a domestic aide was recovered from the official residence of the West Bengal education secretary, Manish Jain late Wednesday night at the posh Ballygunge area in south Kolkata.

The cops of the local Ballygunge Police station recovered the body and sent it for post mortem, city police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Parvati Shaw (50) and the police suspect the cause of death might be sudden cardiac arrest.

It is learnt that the deceased used to stay at a room which was a part of the servants’ quarter in the housing complex that houses the residential flat of the state education secretary.

The police recovered her body after breaking the door of the room which was locked from inside. She is an original resident of Salkia in Kolkata- adjacent Howrah district.

Recently, Jain’s name was in the headlines over the multi-crore cash for school job case in West Bengal. Jain has also been named as a witness in the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe in the school recruitment case.

He was also questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) twice in the matter.

It was because of Jain's confession in the court that the state education department faced the ire of the Calcutta High Court’s single- judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay for the decision to create super-numeric teaching posts in state- run schools. Jain then confessed in the court that the decision on super- numeric posts was taken by the state government.

