Doubt whether India is ready to take the plunge: Activist on legalising same-sex marriage

Social activist Rahul Eswar on Tuesday expressed his concern in response to BJP MP Sushil Modi's stand on legalising same-sex marriage in the country.

"Same-sex marriage will not be appropriate for India's culture and tradition. But some leftist and liberal activists moved the Supreme Court asking to legaliee same-sex marriage. It will not be appropriate if two judges sit in the SC and make a decision on it," said Sushil Modi told mediapersons outside Parliament on Tuesday.

In response to his statement, Eswar said, "Every major party in the country portrays homosexuality in poor light. Homophobia is wrong. We should not discriminate against people on the basis of their sexual orientations."

He added, "I doubt whether India is ready to take the plunge (on legalising same-sex marriage). There has to be a scientific consensus on whether homosexuality is natural or is nurtured by social and environmental influences. There's a constant debate about it."

"This is a sensitive issue. Majority of people in this country believe in conservative, monogamic and rich family-oriented culture. As the scientific community is still divided in their opinions, I would urge the government to respect the queer community," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor