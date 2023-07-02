DPIIT Secretary emphasizes on importance of Industrial parks in attracting investments

New Delhi [India], July 2 : Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) successfully organized the National Workshop on Industrial Park Rating System (IPRS) on Saturday in New Delhi, said an official statement.

While delivering the keynote address, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, DPIIT emphasized on the importance of Industrial parks in attracting investments and to enhance the share of the manufacturing sector in overall GDP.

Singh also expressed gratitude to the participating states and union territories, the steering committee, and the collaborating teams for their dedication and tireless efforts in making the IPRS exercise and the workshop a resounding success, said the offical statement further.

The Workshop was a significant event aimed at advancing India's industrial competitiveness which brought together government officials from DPIIT and State/UTs, industry experts and stakeholders to foster knowledge-sharing and capacity building in creating a robust industrial infrastructure in India, added the press statement.

The Industrial Park Rating System (IPRS) is a major initiative by DPIIT.

IPRS 2.0, launched on October 5, 2021, rates industrial parks across four pillars: internal infrastructure and utilities, external infrastructure and facilities, business support services, and environmental and safety management. This rating system has received nominations from 31 participating states and union territories, along with 50 additional Special Economic Zones (SEZs) nominated by the Department of Commerce (DoC), mentioned the official statement.

During the workshop, participants had the opportunity to exchange best practices observed during individual workshops conducted in collaboration with the States/UTs from November 2022 to March 2023. These include initiatives such as sustainable water supply systems, local self-governance models, industry-focused plug-and-play facilities, and the provision of common facilities to promote ease of doing business and improve the lives of citizens.

Additionally, an engaging panel discussion also took place, bringing together a diverse group of experts from the industry, government, think tanks, and multilateral organizations. The panel discussion revolved around the topic of "Creating Smart, Resilient, and Eco-Industrial Parks with Innovative Financial Solutions, read the official statment.

The National Workshop on IPRS served as a platform for industry experts, government representatives, and stakeholders to share their valuable insights and thoughts. The discussions focused on enhancing park management and governance performance, improving environmental performance, increasing efficiency, promoting sustainability, and enhancing industrial park competitiveness.

This collaborative approach will continue to drive the progress of India's industrial development, creating a favourable environment for businesses, attracting investments, and accelerating economic growth. DPIIT remains committed to realizing the vision of an empowered and inclusive economy, as PM Modi envisioned.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor