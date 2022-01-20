Dr. Ravi Godse on Omicron: India's guidelines are good, but there's one mistake

Currently, the number of patients with the Omicron variant of Corona is increasing in the country. Although not as dangerous as the delta variant, it is becoming more and more contagious. Currently, the number of coronavirus cases is increasing in the country and in this context, the central government has also issued some guidelines. Meanwhile, Dr. Ravi Godse has said that most of these guidelines are good and clear. But he also said there was a mistake. "The new guidelines issued by India are simple, straightforward. Omicron is a simple virus. The third wave will not occur. No matter how many patients there are, the number of hospital admissions is very low. If you have taken two doses of the vaccine, the chances are even lower. Even if someone gets to the hospital, they are less likely to die or go on a ventilator, "said Ravi Godse.

"India has divided cases into mild, moderate and severe symptoms. If you have mild symptoms, seek treatment at home, the ICMR said. It did a very good job of telling patients not to take any other medicine.

There are two drugs in this place, but they have been neglected by ICMR. For those who do not need to go to the hospital, there are two drugs and it eliminates up to 90% of omicron, delta. If these are given to people at high risk, there will be no covid waves, "he said.

Those drugs are available worldwide. They are also available in Bangladesh. He also said that it would be wrong to issue these guidelines without saying anything about when these drugs will come to India and what work is being done on them. For those who have moderate symptoms, the steroid dose they are told to give is clearly wrong and is a big mistake. Some studies from Brazil say that hydrosteroids are beneficial. But it will not benefit India. He also mentioned that using such a large amount of steroids would lead to the onset of mucormycosis.