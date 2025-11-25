Dreams, struggles and sacrifices find fulfilment today, says RSS chief after Ayodhya flag hoisting

Ayodhya, Nov 25 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking at the Ram Temple flag hoisting ceremony here on Tuesday, said the occasion symbolises the realisation of centuries of struggle, sacrifice and devotion by saints, activists and countless devotees.

He said the souls of those who had dedicated their lives to the Ram Temple movement -- including Ashok Singhal, Saint Paramhans Chandra Das and industrialist Vijay Sankeshwar Dalmia -- “must have found peace today”.

“The construction of the temple has been completed, and the flag of Ram Rajya -- which once fluttered over Ayodhya and illuminated the world -- has again risen high before our eyes,” he said.

Bhagwat explained the symbolism of the Orchid tree (Kovidar -- Bauhinia purpurea), depicted on the Ram Rajya flag as the emblem of the Raghukul. The tree, he said, stands for sacrifice, welfare and generosity -- “standing in the sun itself while offering shade, fruits and happiness to others. This has been the basis of Raghukul’s strength and life philosophy.”

The RSS chief said the task of building an India that offers shade to the world has now begun, emphasising that one must work with determination even in adversity.

He said resolve is fulfilled through Satva (inner purity and strength). “Seven horses and reins drive a chariot, but without the rope and charioteer, it cannot move. Yet the Sun moves unfailingly from east to west. This is the power of Satva. Hindu society has demonstrated this Satva for 550 years, and today Ram Lala is seated in a magnificent temple. This is not just a structure, but the triumph of patience, endurance and unshakeable faith,” he said.

“This is a day to renew our resolve. The world expects us to build an India that brings happiness and peace to all. It is our duty to accelerate this work in the name of Ram Lala.”

As the Dharma Dhwaj was hoisted atop the Shri Ram Temple, the city’s major streets, including Dharmapath, echoed with chants of "Jai Shri Ram", while thousands gathered at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk to watch the live telecast of the ceremony.

The moment Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the flag, the crowd erupted in emotional chants. Devotees from neighbouring districts such as Sultanpur, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar and Barabanki, as well as from across North India, thronged Ayodhya.

