DRI busts makeshift lab manufacturing Alprazolam in Telangana

New Delhi, May 24 The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Wednesday that it has busted a clandestine makeshift laboratory manufacturing Alprazolam, a banned drug under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), and arrested one person in connection with the case.

The accused was running the laboratory in Nagar Kurnool district in Telangana. The DRI has seized 31.42 kg of Alprazolam worth Rs 3.14 crores.

