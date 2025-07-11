DRI foils smuggling bid, seizes Chinese firecrackers worth Rs 35 crore

New Delhi, July 11 In a major crackdown on smuggling of Chinese firecrackers into India, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in an operation codenamed ‘Operation Fire Trail’, successfully traced, intercepted, and seized huge quantities of Chinese firecrackers/fireworks, valued at approximately Rs 35 crore, found concealed in seven containers destined for or lying at Nhava Sheva Port, Mundra Port, and Kandla Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

These Chinese fireworks, weighing 100 metric tonnes, were illicitly imported in the name of a KASEZ unit and certain IEC holders, by misdeclaring them as goods such as ‘Mini Decorative Plants’, ‘Artificial Flowers’, and ‘Plastic Mats’.

Notably, some of these consignments were routed through Kandla SEZ by a KASEZ unit with the intent of diversion into the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA). The key individual, a partner of the SEZ unit, found to be actively involved in the smuggling of Chinese firecrackers/fireworks through misdeclaration and misuse of SEZ provisions, has been arrested. He has been remanded to judicial custody by the Court.

The import of firecrackers is ‘Restricted’ under ITC (HS) Classification of the Foreign Trade Policy, and requires licences from DGFT and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) under the Explosive Rules 2008. Firecrackers and fireworks are harmful as they contain banned chemicals like red lead, copper oxide, lithium, etc.

Firecrackers pose a significant risk to public safety, port infrastructure, and the wider logistics supply chain due to their highly combustible nature.

This meticulously planned and seamlessly executed operation underscores DRI’s unwavering resolve to combat smuggling, safeguard the nation’s critical infrastructure, and protect public safety.

“The DRI remains committed to its mission of detecting, deterring, and dismantling illicit networks that undermine the Exim trade ecosystem and endanger public safety,” an official statement said.

