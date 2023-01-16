DRI seizes electronic goods valued at Rs 80cr

Gandhinagar, Jan 16 The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Gujarat has seized electronic gadgets valued at Rs 80 crore, which were being smuggled in the guise of importing ladies' garment accessories and footwear, an official said.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection

The DRI in a statement said: "On a specific intelligence (input) that on the false declaration of importing ladies garment accessories and footwears, importers were smuggling costly electronic gadgets and evading tax, the DRI team intercepted six suspected containers at the Mundra port, and on inspection smuggled electronic goods were found."

The DRI has found 33,138 pieces of Apple airpods/ batteries; over 7 lakh mobile phones /other electronic gadgets, laptops and other items; 4,800 e-cigarettes; 29,077 branded bags; 53,385 watches and 58,927 pieces of automobile parts, whose aggregate market value is Rs 80 crore.

