Driver killed after train hits truck in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 14 A truck driver was killed when a train rammed into his vehicle at an unmanned railway crossing in Assam's Golaghat district on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place in Tamuly village in Borpathar area of Golaghat.

A police officer said that the incident occurred when the dumper truck carrying sand was crossing the railway track and the Avadh Assam Express hit it

The driver died on the spot. His identity is yet to be ascertained.

The body has been sent for autopsy.

