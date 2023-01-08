Driver sent to jail in UP's hit-and-drag-case

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 8 In Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, the driver of the car that hit a class 9 student and dragged him for nearly two kilometre, has been arrested and sent to jail, police said.

The hit-and-drag incident took place on Saturday when the boy Ketan, who was cycling to his tuition class, was hit by a car, got entangled in its fender and was dragged two kilometre, leaving him with multiple leg fractures.

The entire incident was captured on CCTVs.

Station House Officer (SHO), Sanjay Kumar Pandey, said, "When Ketan reached Amar Jawan crossing, his bicycle was hit by the car. The bicycle got stuck in the rear portion of the car but the driver Jitendra did not stop and continued to drag Ketan. His friends raised an alarm and tried to stop the driver but he kept speeding. He was later intercepted and arrested."

The police rushed Ketan to the district hospital.

"The boy has multiple fractures in his left leg," the SHO said, adding that Ketan's father, Hari Om, is a farmer.

He said, "The driver has been booked on charges of culpable homicide. He was not drunk. The vehicle belongs to a local businessman, Jagvir Singh, and Jitendra works as his driver."

