Drone with payload of bombs, grenades shot down in J-K's Kathua

By ANI | Published: May 29, 2022 03:24 PM2022-05-29T15:24:14+5:302022-05-29T15:35:02+5:30

A drone was shot down and 7 magnetic type Bombs IEDs and 7 UBGLs (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) were recovered from the payload attached to the Hexacopter in Kathua district by the security forces on Sunday.

"Rajbagh Police Station team was on a normal search when info about the drone was received. The drone was shot down and 7 magnetic type Bombs IEDs and 7 UBGLs (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) were recovered. We have averted a major incident by recovering this material," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua, RC Kotwal said.

Security forces shot down a drone in Talli Hariya Chak under Rajbagh Police station in Kathua.

The police said that the payload was screened by the bomb disposal experts in the Union Territory.

( With inputs from ANI )

