Drought looms over paddy-growing UP, Bihar, Bengal

BY VISHAL GULATI

New Delhi, Aug 31 Over the past 12 weeks, record-breaking rainfall in India has caused unprecedented flooding in several parts, while eastern states have been reporting deficits by a big margin.

The result: Bihar, West Bengal and east Uttar Pradesh, the eastern region with the highest intensity of paddy cultivation, have been highly deficit rains despite an active monsoon current in July and August.

The reason: Ineffective low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal and a southward shift of the east-west monsoon trough.

Agricultural experts told one of the notable impacts of changes in track of monsoon systems can be seen on kharif crops, particularly the rice growing eastern region, where the rice is grown on the basins of Ganga and Mahanadi rivers.

According to the India Meteorological Department

