Drug peddler, restaurant owner detained in Sonali Phogat murder case

Panaji, Aug 27 Goa Police have detained a drug peddler and a restaurant owner on Saturday in connection with the murder case of BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat, a top official confirmed.

The development was confirmed to by Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi, adding that the Anjuna police are investigating the two.

On Friday, Phogat's personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and Sukwinder Singh were arrested.

Sangwan has confessed to the crime, according to Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi.

Phogat had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna.

After she complained of uneasiness on Monday night, the next morning she was taken to the St. Anthony hospital in Anjuna at around 8 a.m., where she was declared brought dead.

