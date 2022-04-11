Drug seizure from Sri Lankan boat case: ED attaches properties of accused

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 3.59 crore of four accused named in the case of seizure of drugs and arms from Sri Lankan nationals in a Sri Lankan boat named 'Ravihansi' last year, the agency said on Monday.

The seized properties include six landed properties, 12 vehicles, cash and bank deposits belonging to the accused identified as Suresh Raj A, Satkunam, Ramesh A and Soundararajan.

On March 18 last year, the Indian Coast Guard intercepted one Sri Lankan fishing boat named 'Ravihansi' near Minicoy Island, Lakshadweep within the territorial waters of India and on rummaging, it was found that the boat was carrying a huge quantity of contraband articles (300.323 kilograms Heroin) along with five assault rifles and one thousand 9 mm ammunition.

Subsequently the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Kochi took over the investigation and registered a First Information Report and thereafter filed a charge sheet against Sri Lankan nationals and others.

ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by the NIA and an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) revealed that the drugs and arms smuggled in the Sri Lankan boat 'Ravihansi' were meant for Suresh, Satkunam and their associates and sale proceeds of the said drugs would be used for purchasing the next consignment of drugs and also for the revival of proscribed terrorist organization Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

The investigation further revealed that Suresh Raj A and Satkunam were involved in a similar crime earlier with the active support of Ramesh and Soundarajan, said the ED.

"Suresh Raj A and Satkunam were convicted earlier in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case. A criminal case under the schedule offence is pending against Soundarajan," said the agency.

( With inputs from ANI )

