Drunk man crashes car into Rashtrapati Bhavan's wall after hitting iron girder

New Delhi, July 4 A 59-year-old man, who was recklessly driving car under influence of alcohol, crashed into the wall of Rashtrapati Bhavan after hitting an iron girder on the road.

According to the FIR, accessed by IANS, on July 1, around 2.20 a.m., a man driving the car carelessly collided with an iron girder and crashed into the wall adjacent to Gate No. 5 of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Upon hearing a loud impact, a PCR vehicle stationed near Gate No. 5 of the Presidential palace on Dara Shikoh Road swiftly responded and arrived at the scene," the FIR read.

An official said that the driver, although unharmed, was found to be in an inebriated condition. Both airbags got deployed as a result of the collision, ensuring his safety during the incident.

He was then taken by the police to nearby Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where doctors found him under influence of alcohol. The driver, identified as Mahabir Prasad, a resident of Onkar Nagar was arrested.

"A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code, section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act was registered at South Avenue police station," said a police official.

