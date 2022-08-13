Dry weather with partly cloudy sky likely in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 13 Weather remained cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours as the Met Office said on Saturday that dry weather with partly cloudy sky is likely for the next 24 hours.

Srinagar recorded 18.9, Pahalgam 12.2 and Gulmarg 11 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

Drass in Ladakh had 9.2 and Leh 12 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 26.7, Katra 23.9, ABatote A17.4, Banihal 16.2 and Bhaderwah 15.9 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor