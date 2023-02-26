DTC bus driver held for crushing woman to death

New Delhi, Feb 26 Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a DTC bus driver, identified as Mohit Kumar, who was wanted in connection with a case of death caused by negligence.

A senior police officer said that on February 24, a PCR call was received informing that a woman was crushed to death by a speeding bus near the Masoodpur flyover. After receiving the information, a police team was sent to the spot.

The police took the the injured woman later identified as Renu (45) to the Fortis hospital where she was declared brought dead. Her body was sent to the Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.

"The husband of the deceased said that at around 9:30 p.m., he along with his wife Renu was going towards NH8 on his Scooty. When he reached near the Masoodpur red light, a DTC bus rammed into his two-wheeler from behind. Both of them fell off the Scooty and Renu was further hit by the bus," the officer said.

The victim's husband also said that the errant bus driver stopped the bus just after a few metres and ran away from the spot.

During investigation, the offending vehicle was seized. The driver of the bus was later arrested following a tip-off.

The police said that Mohit was a temporary driver with the DTC for the past three years.

