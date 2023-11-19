DTC bus overturns in Delhi, four injured

New Delhi, Nov 19 Four people, including conductor, were injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus overturned in the national capital's Rohini area on Sunday, an official said.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, at around 7 a.m., a police control room (PCR) call regarding the overturning of a DTC bus near sector-13, Rohini was received at police station KNK Marg.

"A police team immediately reached the spot and found an overturned DTC bus at the place of accident. Three passengers and conductor of the bus sustained minor injuries in the accident who are under treatment at BSA hospital," said the DCP.

Initial inquiry revealed that the driver of DTC bus had lost his control while turning the bus at T-point.

"The driver of the bus has been detained. Appropriate legal action is being taken into the matter," the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor