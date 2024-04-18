Dubai Rains: Air India And IndiGo Cancel Flights Amid Worsening Flood Situation

Heavy rains led to significant disruption for flights from India to Dubai, as flooding occurred at Dubai International Airport, one of the busiest airports globally. Air India and IndiGo were among the airlines forced to cancel their services on Wednesday, impacting travel schedules for numerous passengers.

Air India, operating 72 weekly flights from various Indian cities to Dubai, had to cancel flights due to adverse weather conditions in the Gulf nation. We are doing our best to get affected passengers on their way as soon as possible by re-accommodating them on flights in the next few days. We are also offering a one-time date change waiver to passengers with valid tickets on 16 and 17 April, allowing them to reschedule their flights to future dates within the validity of the tickets," a spokesperson said on Wednesday in a statement.

Other airlines, including Air India Express, Vistara, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, also saw disruptions in their Dubai-bound flights. "Inclement weather has impacted air travel to the UAE, causing delays and diversions. Three to four of our flights on the 16th and 17th were among those delayed. We regret the inconvenience and have offered the option of a full refund or free rescheduling to all impacted guests," said an AI Express spokesperson in a statement on Wednesday. The Dubai International Airport, ranked as the world's second busiest in 2023 by the Airports Council International (ACI), faced challenges as it dealt with the aftermath of the heavy rains.