Durgapur gang-rape case: Mystery deepens as police make significant discovery

Kolkata, Oct 16 Mystery surrounding the Durgapur gang-rape incident deepens as the police on Thursday recovered a condom from the crime scene, while at least 11 condoms have also been recovered from the hostel room of Wasif Ali, the arrested male friend of the gang-rape victim, said police sources.

The discovery was made after the police further expanded the cordoned-off area of the crime scene as part of their investigation into the matter.

On Thursday, an additional 50 metres of area was cordoned off next to the previously cordoned off area. The crime scene is located in a forested area outside the private medical college and hospital.

In the morning, the police again went to the crime scene with the arrested male friend, Wasif Ali. According to the investigators, he was arrested due to various inconsistencies in his statements. The forensic team also went to the scene again for investigative purposes. It was at that time, a condom was recovered from the crime scene. Later, the investigators searched his hostel room and recovered 11 condoms. A forensic team was also taken to the spot. According to sources, they also collected samples.

On October 10, the second-year medical student from Odisha was gang-raped by five persons in a forest area outside a private medical college and hospital in West Burdwan district's Durgapur.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, the police earlier arrested all five accused persons in the case. They are currently in police custody. Later, the police arrested the male friend of the victim, with whom she had gone off the campus of the private medical college and hospital on that fateful night.

The male friend was arrested after investigators found inconsistencies in his response during interrogation. He is also presently in police custody.

The victim's father, meanwhile, demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident to punish the culprits quickly. He also said that they will leave for Odisha soon and never come back to Bengal again.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor