During Sanatan Yatra, Dhirendra Shastri's salute to ASP Anuj Chaudhary wins hearts in Mathura

Mathura, Nov 13 Chief Priest of Bageshwar Dham, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, entered the holy city of Mathura on Thursday as part of his ongoing 'Sanatan Ekta Padyatra'.

This padyatra is a journey aimed at spreading the message of Hindu unity and underscoring the importance of Sanatan Dharma.

The march, now in its seventh day, received a grand welcome at every stop from the UP-Haryana border to Mathura, with devotees showering flowers and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Before entering Mathura, Shastri reportedly felt unwell at the UP-Haryana border and had to rest briefly by the roadside. However, showing remarkable determination, he resumed the journey after eating a simple meal of pickles and 'parathas'.

A salute to ASP Anuj Chaudhary

A heartwarming moment was witnessed in Mathura when Shastri noticed the efficient security arrangements led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anuj Chaudhary. Shastri was impressed by the alertness and discipline of the police team providing security. As a result, Shastri personally saluted ASP Chaudhary. It was seen as a gesture of mutual respect and harmony between spiritual leaders and law enforcement.

The padyatra is set to cover approximately 55 kilometres in the Mathura region over the next four days. In order to manage the massive crowds of devotees and the entire Yatra, elaborate security measures have been put in place, and police personnel are doing a tremendous job.

Mathura city witnessed scenes of devotion and festivity as devotees dressed as Hanuman, tableaux depicting Lord Rama and Sita were seen on the road, and continuous chants reverberated through the streets.

During his address, Shastri referred to the Delhi blast, strongly condemning violence. He assertively said, "We don't want riots, we want Ganga - purity and peace."

He also appealed to religious leaders to inspire children to become visionaries like Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.

