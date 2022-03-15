DVAC raids ex-TN minister's residence, other places

Chennai, March 15 The Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) is conducting raids at the premises of the former AIADMK Minister S.P. Velumani at around 58 locations in Tamil Nadu, including his residence in Coimbatore.

The raids are underway and DVAC officials are tight-lipped on the progress of the raids which began at around 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Anti-Corruption agency had conducted raids at the premises of S.P. Velumani during August 2021 and had seized several documents, including deposits in several banks and other financial institutions. The DVAC in its FIR registered after the raids in August 2021 had said that there were several documents regarding properties he had registered in various parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states.

According to sources in the DVAC, of the 58 places raids are in progress 41 are in Coimbatore district, eight in Chennai, four in Salem, and two in Tirupathur. One site each in Namakkal and Krishnagiri. The raids are also being conducted at a place in Andhra Pradesh, sources said.

