E-Luna at Rs 69,990: Kinetic Launched Electric Avatar of Luna; Check Specifications Here

Kinetic Green, a prominent manufacturer of electric vehicles in India, unveiled the highly anticipated E-Luna on Thursday, February 8, at an event in New Delhi. The stylish and versatile electric two-wheeler comes equipped with advanced technology and features.

The electric version of the iconic Luna was revealed by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, alongside Dr. Hanif Qureshi, IPS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, Dr. Arun Firodia, Chairman of Kinetic Group, and Ms. Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green, adding significance to the occasion.

Grand Launch Kinetic Green E-Luna

E-Luna Specifications:

The Luna brand makes a comeback in electric form, priced at Rs 69,990 (ex-showroom) in India. Built on a steel frame, the Luna EV is powered by a 1.2kW motor and features a 2kWh battery, offering a claimed riding range of 100km. It boasts a top speed of 50kmph and a charging time of four hours.

E-Luna Features:

The Luna EV features a basic digital instrument cluster, lever lock, detachable rear seat, USB charging point, and bag locks. Kinetic prioritized keeping the overall pricing competitive while offering essential features.

Available Colors:

The Kinetic Luna is available in five colors – red, yellow, black, blue, and green. Bookings have commenced on its official website for Rs 500, although there is no official communication regarding deliveries.