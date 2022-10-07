E-Nuggets scam: Police custody of prime accused extended by 14 days

Kolkata, Oct 7 A lower court in Kolkata on Friday has extended the police custody for Amir Khan, the prime accused in the multi-crore E-Nuggets mobile gaming app fraud, by another 14 days. The next hearing of the case will be on October 21.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police has filed a fresh FIR at Hare Street Police station in the city based on a complaint by another victim of the fraud.

The original investigation was started by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) based on a complaint by the Federal Bank months back at Park Street police station in Kolkata.

The total seizure by the ED and the Kolkata Police so far in connection with the fraud is at Rs 100.87 crore, out of which the ED has recovered Rs 36.95 crore. This recovery had been in forms of cash and deposits in different bank and crypto currency accounts.

Meanwhile, the city police sources said that the detective department is trying to track more victims who have lost money in the scam. "The more victims file complaints with us, the stronger will be the case against Amir Khan in the matter," a city- police official said.

Meanwhile, ED sleuths too are desperate in getting Khan in their custody to question him on the money trail and identify the channels where the crime proceeds were routed and also the other beneficiaries in the scam. However, that will be possible only after the court remands him to judicial custody when ED can make a fresh appeal to the court for getting Khan in its custody.

Kolkata police arrested Khan on September 24 from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. The city police also arrested five of his close associates. Another close associate of Khan, Subhojeet Srimani is absconding and the city police has issued a lookout notice against him. Srimani is believed to have taken shelter in Dubai recently.

