E-waste burning: NGT directs states to set up robust mechanism of surveillance

By IANS | Published: November 10, 2022 11:18 PM 2022-11-10T23:18:06+5:30 2022-11-10T23:35:07+5:30

New Delhi, Nov 10 The National Green Tribunal has directed all the state governments to set up a ...

E-waste burning: NGT directs states to set up robust mechanism of surveillance | E-waste burning: NGT directs states to set up robust mechanism of surveillance

E-waste burning: NGT directs states to set up robust mechanism of surveillance

Next

New Delhi, Nov 10 The National Green Tribunal has directed all the state governments to set up a robust mechanism of surveillance for addressing the illegal processing of electronic waste as per the recommendation of the Central Pollution Control Board

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Central Pollution Control Board National Green Tribunal Central board of pollution control Prashant gargava Committee of central pollution control board Committee of the state pollution control board Forest and climate change and central pollution control board Committee of state pollution control board