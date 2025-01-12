EAM Dr S Jaishankar To Attend Donald Trump Swearing-In Ceremony on January 20

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar will visit the United States of America on January 20, 2025, to attend US President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony. During his visit, Jaishankar will also engage in meetings with representatives of the incoming administration and other dignitaries attending the event.

Ministry of External Affairs in a release published on Sunday morning, January 12, said, "On the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent the Government of India at the Swearing-In Ceremony of President-Elect Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America."

"During the visit, EAM will also have meetings with representatives of the incoming Administration, as also some other dignitaries visiting the US on that occasion," the release reads.