Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of Magnitude 3.9 on Richter Scale Hits Ukhrul

The National Centre for Seismology reported that an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Ukhrul in Manipur at 6:56 a.m. on Friday, March 15. No injuries or casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited. The quake had a moderate depth of 90 km (56 mi).

The quake had a moderate depth of 90 km (56 mi). The epicentre of the earthquake was at Kamjong. The closest larger town where the quake might have been felt is Yairipok, a town with 8,800 population.

(Developing Story...)

