Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of Magnitude 3.9 on Richter Scale Hits Ukhrul
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 15, 2024 07:55 AM2024-03-15T07:55:05+5:302024-03-15T07:55:11+5:30
The National Centre for Seismology reported that an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Ukhrul in Manipur at 6:56 a.m. on Friday, March 15. No injuries or casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited. The quake had a moderate depth of 90 km (56 mi).
Check Details:
An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Ukhrul, Manipur at 6:56 am today: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/v9bZbBs05G— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024
The quake had a moderate depth of 90 km (56 mi). The epicentre of the earthquake was at Kamjong. The closest larger town where the quake might have been felt is Yairipok, a town with 8,800 population.
