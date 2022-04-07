Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Laddakh's Kargil
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted the areas of Kargil in Laddakh on Thursday evening at 5.12 pm, informed the National Centre for Seismology.
The earthquake, with a depth of 35 km, struck 82 km North-West of Kargil.
NCS informed about the incident through a tweet.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 07-04-2022, 17:12:20 IST, Lat:35.13 & Long: 75.56, Depth: 35 Km, Location: 82km NW of Kargil, Laddakh, India," tweeted NCS.
No loss of property has been recorded as of now. More details are awaited.
