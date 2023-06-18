Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts J-K's Katra
Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir's Katra on Sunday, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake occurred at around 3:50 am today.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 18-06-2023, 03:50:29 IST, Lat: 32.96 & Long: 75.79, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: 80km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India," Tweeted NCS.
https://twitter.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1670199217804152833?s=20
National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.
Further details are awaited.
