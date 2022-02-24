Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Madhya Pradesh's Indore

An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

The earthquake took place at around 04:53 am at a depth of 5 km.

"Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred on Thursday at 04:53 am, 125 km SSW of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India," the NSC said in a tweet.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

