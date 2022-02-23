Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Himachal Pradesh
By ANI | Published: February 23, 2022 10:58 AM2022-02-23T10:58:30+5:302022-02-23T11:05:02+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Wednesday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Wednesday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).
The earthquake occurred at around 09:58 am at a depth of 7 km.
" Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 23-02-2022, 09:58:26 IST, Lat: 31.35 & Long: 77.75, Depth: 7 Km, Location: 61km ENE of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India," the NSC said in a tweet.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app