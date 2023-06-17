Earthquakes of magnitude 4.4, 4.5 hit Ladakh and J-K's Doda

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 17 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh and 10 minutes later a 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake in Ladakh occurred at 9:44 PM. While the earthquake at Doda occurred 10 minutes later at 9:55 PM

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 17-06-2023, 21:55:39 IST, Lat: 33.04 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 18 Km,Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir," tweeted NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 17-06-2023, 21:44:29 IST, Lat: 35.74 & Long: 79.84, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 271km NE of Leh, Laddakh, India," tweeted NCS

However, there was no loss of life reported.

