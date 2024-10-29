EC Rejects Congress’ Allegations on Irregularities in Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, Says Party Raising 'Smoke of Generic Doubts'

The Election Commission on Tuesday dismissed allegations from the Congress party regarding irregularities in the recently held Haryana assembly elections. The commission said that the party was raising "the smoke of a generic doubt" about the credibility of the electoral outcome, similar to past instances.

In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the commission expressed disappointment that a national political party would resort to such tactics.

"This is least expected of a national political party. The commission appreciates the criticality of the considered views of political parties in sustaining and strengthening electoral democracy in the country and assures that it will remain committed towards timely grievance redressal," it said in a letter as quoted by PTI.

The poll authority said that "once again", it was compelled to note that with "no evidence whatsoever" of any statutory electoral step being compromised, the Congress has "once again raised the smoke of a generic doubt" about the credibility of an entire electoral outcome "exactly in a similar manner as it has done in recent past".

The commission urged the Congress party to take "firm and concrete steps" that reflect its long-standing history and reputation. "At the same time, the commission sincerely urges INC to take firm and concrete steps, matching with the party's long and illustrious standing, to amend their ... approach...," it added.

Furthermore, the commission warned that such "frivolous and unfounded" doubts could create unnecessary "turbulence" during critical phases like polling and counting, when public and political anxiety is at its peak.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured its best-ever performance in the state, winning 48 out of 90 seats, despite exit polls predicting a comfortable victory for the Congress party.

(With inputs from agencies)