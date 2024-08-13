ECI reviews preparations for Haryana Assembly elections

Chandigarh, Aug 13 Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S.S. Sandhu held a two-day comprehensive review of the poll preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Haryana.

The term of Assembly is due to expire on November 3 and elections are scheduled for 90 Assembly constituencies -- 73 general and 17 reserved for Scheduled Caste.

During the two-day review visit of the Election Commission of India (ECI) team that ended on Tuesday, representatives of national and state political parties, namely the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the CPI(M), the Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal and the Jannayak Janta Party came to meet the Commission.

The main issues raised by political parties included the conduct of free and fair elections with strict action against the misuse of government machinery and the deployment of adequate Central forces in sensitive polling stations. Some parties also highlighted the requirement of updating the electoral roll with the removal of dead and shifted voters in Panchkula.

Regarding polling stations, there was a request to reduce the distance between polling stations and improve facilities for elderly and women voters. Some parties advocated for changing the location of party polling desks from 200 to 50 metres from the polling station entrance in urban areas.

Concerns were also raised about the inaccessibility of election observers for timely grievance redressal.

For the first time in the Assembly elections in Haryana, senior citizens over 85 and persons with disabilities (PwDs) with 40 per cent benchmark disability will be provided an option to vote from the comfort of their homes. Home Voting facility is optional. If an elector is willing to visit the polling station physically to cast their vote, necessary assistance will be provided at the polling station.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, 2.01 crore electors are registered in the state with approximately 1.06 crore men and 95 lakh woman electors.

Over 4.52 lakh first-time voters (18-19 years); 2.55 lakh 85 plus senior citizens and 1.5 lakh PwD voters are registered in the state. Over 10,000 voters are more than 100 years old.

