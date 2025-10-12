Economic offender on run for four years arrested in J&K’s Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 12 The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Jammu and Kashmir crime branch said on Sunday that it has arrested an offender who had been evading arrest for four years.

A statement by the EOW said, “The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch Kashmir has arrested an absconding economic offender who had been evading law enforcement for the past four years. The accused, identified as Khalid Sahani, son of Farooq Sahani, a resident of Reshi Mohalla, Khar Doori, Shaheed Gunj Srinagar, was wanted in connection with Case FIR No. 38/2018 registered at Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir under Sections 419 and 420 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC)."

The warrant for his arrest was issued by the Court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Vailoo, District Anantnag, on December 3, 2021, under Section 512 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Despite multiple efforts, Sahani had managed to evade arrest for several years.

Acting on credible inputs, a special team of the Economic Offences Wing launched a swift operation on October 10 and successfully apprehended the accused, the statement mentioned.

After the arrest, the accused was produced before the Court, which subsequently remanded him to judicial custody and directed that he be lodged in Central Jail Srinagar.

"A senior officer from the Crime Branch said the arrest reflects the department’s unwavering commitment to bringing financial offenders to justice. No matter how long an offender tries to remain absconding, the law eventually catches up. This arrest sends a strong message to those involved in economic crimes,” the statement added.

Various investigation agencies, including the State Investigation Wing (SIA), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the EOW of J&K Crime Branch, have been carrying out raids/searches to prevent high-profile economic offences, most of whom are somehow linked with terrorism.

Drug smugglers, drug peddlers, and hawala racketeers are also on the scanner of J&K Police and the security forces, as it is believed that funds generated by these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in the UT.

