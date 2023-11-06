ED arrests AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in bank fraud case

Chandigarh, Nov 6 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Punjab AAP legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra after questioning him for several hours in connection with a bank fraud case.

He was taken into custody by the ED in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case registered against him last year.

ED sources said that Gajjanmajra was taken into custody as had evaded three summons for questioning in the case.

He was again asked to appear the agency on Monday in the fourth summon, however, he again chose to skip the questioning.

Meanwhile, officials remained tightlipped on the developments.

In September last year, the ED had carried out searches at Gajjanmajra's house besides a school.

The ED had registered a PMLA case against him after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had searched his properties in connection with a Rs 40.92 crore bank fraud case last year.

The CBI had recovered Rs 16.57 lakh, 88 foreign currency notes and incriminating documents during the searches.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor