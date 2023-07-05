ED attaches assets worth Rs 20.36 cr of retired IAS officer

New Delhi, July 5 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that they have attached movable and immovable assets amounting to Rs 20.36 crore of former IAS officer Ram Bilas Yadav, who retired as Additional Secretary in Uttarakhand, under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED initiated a PMLA investigation based on an FIR registered by Vigilance Establishment, Dehradun against Yadav under the Prevention of Corruption Act, for possessing disproportionate assets.

It was alleged in the charge sheet that during the check period between January 1, 2013 and December 31, 2016, Yadav earned Rs 78,51,777 through his known sources of income whereas his expenses were to the tune of Rs 21.40 crore.

Therefore, he had been accused of amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs. 20.61 crore which was 2,626 per cent more than his known sources of legal income.

During the course of investigation, the ED arrested Yadav on May 19.

"Investigation under the PMLA revealed that this ill-gotten money earned by Yadav was used in purchase of a flat, four pieces of lands in the name of his family members and also spent on the construction of buildings of his house at Lucknow, Janata Vidyalaya Gudamba, Lucknow, a complex and the late Ramkaran Dada Memorial Trust, Ghazipur and was also used in investing in the movable assets," an ED official said.

The ED said that after identification of proceeds of crime, a provisional attachment order for attaching immovable properties in the form of flats, pieces of land, and construction thereon to the tune of Rs 18.33 crore and movable properties in the form of fixed deposits (FDs) to the tune of Rs 2.03 crore in the name of accused and his family members were issued.

