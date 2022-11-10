ED attaches property of banned Manipur outfit' accused

New Delhi, Nov 10 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that a special PMLA court in Imphal has approved their application regarding confiscation of an immovable property found to be involved in money-laundering worth Rs 11.54 lakh related to one K. Elizabeth Devi.

"On prayer being made under Section 8(7) of PMLA, 2002, one homestead land measuring 0.16 acre situated at Imphal West along with one under-constructed RCC building inside the said plot of land have been ordered to be confiscated (which were valued at Rs 11,54,835 at the time of attachment in 2009)," the ED added.

On the basis of the FIR registered by Manipur Police invoking provisions of Section 121, 21-A of the IPC, for offence of extortion from public, Section 17, 20 and 21 of UAPA, and Section 25 of Arms Act, the ED initiated money laundering investigation against Devi, K. Premjit Singh and K. Sanajaoba Devi, who were active members of the banned extremist organisation People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

The ED has revealed that the accused persons were involved in extortion from public and the business community and collected extortion amount in the name of taxes for the banned "PREPAK organisation" and out of the said "illicit funds", they also acquired properties in their names.

"Subsequently, during the course of investigation conducted under PMLA 2002, proceeds of crime were identified and attached. The Special Court (PMLA), Imphal East, Manipur, had also declared the above accused persons as proclaimed offenders," the ED said.

