ED conducts raids in Tripura in drug trafficking cases

New Delhi, Dec 19 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that they carried out search operations in Tripura's Agartala and Sipahijhala districts amid investigations relating to three drugs trafficking cases.

It said that during the search operations, proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 2 crore in the form of bank balances, FDs, insurance policies and documents of immovable properties have been seized.

The ED initiated investigations under the PMLA, on the basis of the FIRs registered under sections 20/29 of NDPS Act, by Tripura Police.

The police had also filed charge sheet against the accused - Sujit Sarkar, Bijoy Paul and family members of Paresh Chandra Roy - for their active involvement in storage, trafficking, and sale of cannabis, beyond the prescribed commercial quantity, which is prohibited under the NDPS Act.

"PMLA investigation also revealed that huge amounts of cash were deposited in their bank accounts and also in the bank accounts of their family members," it said.

Further investigation is on, it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor