ED conducts searches at premises of suspended judge's relative

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], June 18 : Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has initiated an investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by ACB, Panchkula, Haryana. As per the FIR, reliable information was received that Sudhir Parmer (posted as Special Judge for CBI and ED cases at Panchkula at the material time) was showing favoritism to the accused persons namely Roop Kumar Bansal, his brother Basant Bansal, the owners of M3M and Lalit Goyal, the owner of IREO Group in lieu of undue advantage extended by Sudhir Parmar in the criminal cases of ED under PMLA and other cases of CBI pending against the above-accused persons in his court.

It is alleged that undue benefit was provided to Sudhir Parmar through his relative Ajay Parmar. It was further stated that as per reliable information instances [as stated therein] of grave misconduct, abuse of official position, and demand/ acceptance of undue advantage/ bribe from the accused persons in the cases pending in his court were observed.

Incriminating evidence was seized during the search. Thereafter, Ajay Parmar has been arrested on 16 June 2023 for offenses of money laundering under PMLA. He was produced before the designated PMLA Court at Panchkula. The court has granted custody till 20 June 2023 to ED.

ED had also arrested Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal [promoters/ directors of M3M Group] in connection with this case. The PMLA Court, Panchkula has granted custody to ED till 20 June 2023. Further investigations are in progress.

