ED files chargesheet against ex-Additional DM, others in DA case

New Delhi, July 27 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has filed a chargesheet against Jayshree Thakur, then Additional District Magistrate in Bhagalpur (Bihar), and four of her family members in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Her family members -- Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary, Rishikesh Chaudhary, Rajshree Chaudhary and Kaushal Kishor Sinha have also been named in the chargesheet.

The chargesheet was filed at a Special Patna Court.

The ED's investigation revealed that Thakur while functioning at different posts under the government of Bihar, amassed disproportionate assets to the tune of almost Rs 14 crore (Rs 13,98,38,213) between 1987 and 2013 in her name, in the name of her husband Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary, her son Rishikesh Chaudhary and daughter Rajshree Chaudhary.

The disproportionate assets amounting were acquired through corrupt and illegal means, by abusing her position as a Public Servant in violation of various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, Provisional Attachment Order was issued by ED for attachment of properties worth Rs 6.84 crore.

"Subsequent investigation resulted in identification of new properties worth Rs 3.94 crore acquired out of proceeds of crime. Thus total properties worth Rs 10.78 crore including 21 immovable properties worth Rs 5.48 crore in the form of plots of land and flats situated at Bhagalpur and Banka districts and movable properties in the form of available balance of Rs 5.05 crore in 41 bank accounts of various banks and 12 insurance policies of Rs 26 lakh in the name of the main accused and her family members have been prayed for confiscation from the Court," the ED said.

