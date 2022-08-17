ED files second supplementary prosecution complaint against Jacqueline Fernandez

New Delhi, Aug 17 The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed second supplementary prosecution complaint at Patiala House Court against Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with Rs 200 crore money laundering case, involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline has been named an accused in the charge sheet.

Jacqueline, and another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, both had recorded their statements as witnesses in the case.

Earlier, the probe agency had attached Fernandez's fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore, terming it proceeds of crime.

In February, the ED filed its first supplementary prosecution complaint against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide to Chandrashekhar who introduced him to Bollywood actresses.

Pinky used to choose costly gifts for Jacqueline and later used to drop it at her house after the payments were made by Chandrashekhar, as per the charge sheet.

In December last year, the ED filed the first charge sheet in this matter before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh.

Chandrashekhar spent around 20 crore on providing gifts to different models and Bollywood celebrities, which were refused by few of them.

Jacqueline confessed to have received expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar.

As per excerpt of the charge sheet, Jacqueline said, "Yes, I received expensive gifts from Sukesh. He purchased a horse "Espuela". He also brought a luxirous car for me which I returned."

