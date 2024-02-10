ED Initiates Money Laundering Probe Against Sameer Wankhede in CBI Corruption Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a money laundering investigation against Sameer Wankhede, an IRS officer, based on a corruption First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as reported by Vijay V Singh. Wankhede came under scrutiny following his inquiry into the drug seizure on the Cordelia cruise ship in October 2021, which resulted in the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan, among others.

Additionally, ED has issued summons to three officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), including Kapil, the superintendent of vigilance who filed the complaint in the CBI corruption case. These officials are scheduled to appear next week. Meanwhile, Wankhede has petitioned the Bombay High Court to quash the case and provide protection from any coercive actions.