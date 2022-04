ED questioning former Union Minister Pawan Bansal in National Herald Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning former Union Minister Pawan Bansal in the National Herald Case, informed sources on Tuesday.

According to sources, the former minister was summoned today and his statement is being recorded.

Earlier on Monday, the ED had also questioned senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case, sources said.

The federal agency questioned Kharge, the 79-year-old Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, for five hours and his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said an ED official.

Kharge was holding the position of office bearer with Young India and Associated Journals Limited (AJL). Officials added that they wanted some clarification from Kharge for which he was called for questioning.

The investigations in the National Herald corruption case, which is linked to the Congress and the Gandhis, came following accusations of cheating, conspiracy and criminal breach of trust in the acquisition of the Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which ran the Congress mouthpiece, National Herald, by Young Indian Pvt Ltd.

( With inputs from ANI )

