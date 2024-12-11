Egg Prices Soar Ahead of Holiday Season, Retail Rates Reach Rs 90 per Dozen in Goa

Egg prices have soared as the holiday season approaches, creating challenges for both consumers and businesses. The price of broiler eggs has sharply increased, with wholesale rates now ranging between Rs 80 and Rs 86 per dozen, while retail prices have climbed to Rs 90 per dozen. Organic or gaavti eggs are seeing even higher prices, reaching Rs 150 per dozen in Goa.

Egg sellers are attributing the price hike to a combination of factors, with the festive season playing a significant role in driving up demand.

The rising egg prices are expected to remain elevated until the first week of January, after which demand typically drops following the festive season. This surge in egg prices is also impacting other poultry products. Live chickens are currently priced at Rs 140 per kilogram, while broiler chicken is being sold for Rs 190 per kilogram.

According to a report of TOI, “Moreover, there have been increased requests for large-sized chickens, which are often served as centrepieces during festive meals,” said a chicken vendor from Panaji.

